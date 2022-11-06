Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $6.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Approximately 287,484 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 1,887,343 shares.The stock last traded at $6.23 and had previously closed at $6.25.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Infinera in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Infinera from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Infinera from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infinera

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Infinera by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,279,237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $173,017,000 after buying an additional 401,345 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 26.5% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 12,598,788 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,973 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 20.1% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,685,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,155 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 5.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,836,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,263,000 after acquiring an additional 208,779 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Infinera by 12.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,684,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,946,000 after buying an additional 420,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Infinera had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 32.40%. The business had revenue of $390.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Infinera Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

