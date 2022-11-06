Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,190 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $5,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Ingredion by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $93.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $78.81 and a 52 week high of $101.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.78.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.90%.

INGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.33.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

