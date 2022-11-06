InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lifted its stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,339 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,086 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.28% of InMode worth $5,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its position in InMode by 44.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in InMode during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in InMode by 229.2% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.93% of the company’s stock.
InMode Price Performance
NASDAQ:INMD opened at $33.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 2.21. InMode Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $97.20.
InMode Profile
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.
