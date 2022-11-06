InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lifted its stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,339 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,086 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.28% of InMode worth $5,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its position in InMode by 44.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in InMode during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in InMode by 229.2% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.93% of the company’s stock.

Get InMode alerts:

InMode Price Performance

NASDAQ:INMD opened at $33.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 2.21. InMode Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $97.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

InMode Profile

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of InMode in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of InMode from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of InMode from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, InMode presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

(Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.