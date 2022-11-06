Innergex Renewable Energy (INE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect Innergex Renewable Energy to post earnings of C$0.16 per share for the quarter.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$219.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$224.95 million.

INE opened at C$15.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -157.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$17.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.77. Innergex Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$14.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is currently -757.89%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INE. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.50 to C$21.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. National Bankshares set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$21.60.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

