Insider Selling: Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) CEO Sells $50,768.46 in Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 2,397 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $50,768.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,575,973.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Toast Trading Down 4.3 %

NYSE TOST opened at $18.99 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $62.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.06.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.13. Toast had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a negative return on equity of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.63 million. As a group, analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Toast from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Toast from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Toast to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Toast from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toast by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toast by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Toast by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Toast by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Toast by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

