Insider Selling: Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) CEO Sells $50,768.46 in Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 2,397 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $50,768.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,575,973.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Toast Trading Down 4.3 %
NYSE TOST opened at $18.99 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $62.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.06.
Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.13. Toast had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a negative return on equity of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.63 million. As a group, analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toast by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toast by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Toast by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Toast by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Toast by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.
Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.
