Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Stock Position Decreased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,043 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Insperity worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Insperity by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 46,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Insperity from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insperity in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Insperity Stock Down 1.0 %

Insperity Dividend Announcement

NSP stock opened at $113.26 on Friday. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.94 and a 12 month high of $125.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Insider Activity at Insperity

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 36,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total value of $4,397,337.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 541,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,406,508.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 36,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total value of $4,397,337.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 541,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,406,508.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,883,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,864 shares of company stock valued at $10,231,244 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

(Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.