Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 66.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 261.3% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 310.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 153.6% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

In other Insulet news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total value of $766,296.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,166,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total transaction of $3,477,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,501. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total transaction of $766,296.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,166,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Stock Up 22.6 %

PODD stock opened at $313.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,304.17 and a beta of 0.79. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $181.00 and a 52 week high of $324.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.27). Insulet had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PODD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.62.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

