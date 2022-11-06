Invacare (IVC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Invacare had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $189.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts expect Invacare to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IVC opened at $0.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.49. Invacare has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average is $1.08.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invacare by 200.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 25,048 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Invacare in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invacare in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invacare in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Invacare by 716.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 139,553 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 122,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Invacare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and Küschall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

