iPath Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:BAL) Shares Acquired by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:BAL – Get Rating) by 63.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 7.33% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN in the first quarter valued at approximately $512,000.

iPath Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN Stock Performance

BAL stock opened at $60.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.26. iPath Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN has a 1 year low of $48.58 and a 1 year high of $93.03.

