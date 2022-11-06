IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.35 Per Share

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of IPG Photonics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $4.35 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.60. The consensus estimate for IPG Photonics’ current full-year earnings is $4.80 per share.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPGP has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on IPG Photonics from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded IPG Photonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.50.

IPG Photonics Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $87.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.30. IPG Photonics has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $176.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.56.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in IPG Photonics by 242.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 291.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. 65.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at IPG Photonics

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.34, for a total transaction of $426,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,394,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,055,078.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,300. Corporate insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

(Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.