iRhythm Technologies, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($3.81) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for iRhythm Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.81) for the year. The consensus estimate for iRhythm Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($3.56) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.33) EPS.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.15. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.79% and a negative return on equity of 38.66%. The firm had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

IRTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $198.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.36.

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $102.87 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $86.73 and a fifty-two week high of $169.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.24.

In related news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $367,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,264.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $367,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,264.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 12,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,554,357.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,280 shares in the company, valued at $10,927,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,789 shares of company stock worth $2,186,447. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,679,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 55,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after buying an additional 11,776 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

