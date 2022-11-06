Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 199,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 33,044 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IRWD. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $128,000.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

In related news, COO Jason Rickard sold 18,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $211,981.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 376,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,426,577.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 18,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $196,738.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 712,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,416,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jason Rickard sold 18,041 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $211,981.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 376,730 shares in the company, valued at $4,426,577.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,320 over the last three months. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Shares of IRWD stock opened at $11.37 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The company has a current ratio of 26.52, a quick ratio of 26.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.30.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $97.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.51 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 41.65% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.