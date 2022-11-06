iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,370 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 667.4% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1,003.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 37.8% during the first quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:USXF opened at $29.34 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

