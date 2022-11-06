iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 321.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,664 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 25.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 10,536 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 246,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after buying an additional 66,784 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 35.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 63,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 16,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 75.1% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock opened at $39.82 on Friday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $46.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.96.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.