iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. reduced its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,583,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,316,000 after purchasing an additional 434,569 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $24,647,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 227.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 733,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,864,000 after buying an additional 509,500 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $12,445,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 546,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after buying an additional 88,817 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:EUFN opened at $15.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.92. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $21.94.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

