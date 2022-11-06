iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lessened its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,503 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 28,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF stock opened at $17.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.22. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $24.52.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

