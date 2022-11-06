iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Holdings Decreased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.13% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 142.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the first quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF stock opened at $270.61 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 52 week low of $237.26 and a 52 week high of $297.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $266.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.16.

