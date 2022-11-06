Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Receives $90.93 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.93.
Several equities research analysts have commented on JACK shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Jack in the Box from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.
Jack in the Box Stock Up 2.3 %
Jack in the Box stock opened at $86.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $54.80 and a 52 week high of $105.98.
Institutional Trading of Jack in the Box
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 4.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Jack in the Box
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
