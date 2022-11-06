Janney Montgomery Scott Initiates Coverage on Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Equities researchers at Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 114.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ENVX. Cowen decreased their price objective on Enovix from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Enovix in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Enovix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Enovix in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Enovix from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.73.

Enovix Price Performance

NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $10.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average of $14.51. Enovix has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $39.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enovix

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enovix will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 989,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,791,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 989,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,791,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,401,993 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,079,115 in the last three months. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovix

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENVX. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Enovix by 2.5% in the first quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,066,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,840,000 after buying an additional 170,248 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enovix by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 3,582,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,129,000 after acquiring an additional 41,990 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enovix by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,059,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,654,000 after acquiring an additional 157,167 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enovix by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,819,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enovix by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,524,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,019,000 after acquiring an additional 37,078 shares in the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

