Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give AXA (EPA:CS) a €32.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($32.00) target price on AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €32.20 ($32.20) price objective on shares of AXA in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($29.00) price objective on shares of AXA in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays set a €31.50 ($31.50) price objective on shares of AXA in a research note on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($30.00) price objective on shares of AXA in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($31.00) price target on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

AXA Price Performance

Shares of AXA stock opened at €25.92 ($25.92) on Thursday. AXA has a twelve month low of €22.13 ($22.13) and a twelve month high of €27.69 ($27.69). The company’s fifty day moving average is €24.09 and its 200 day moving average is €23.50.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

