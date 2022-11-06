Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Flowserve in a report released on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.25. The consensus estimate for Flowserve’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Flowserve’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

FLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Flowserve from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Flowserve from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Flowserve from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Flowserve from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Flowserve Price Performance

FLS opened at $29.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.04. Flowserve has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $37.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 46.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.63.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). Flowserve had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $872.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Flowserve’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Flowserve

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLS. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 107.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,106,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777,613 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the first quarter worth $163,840,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the first quarter worth $57,909,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the first quarter worth $37,511,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 169.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 847,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,437,000 after buying an additional 533,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

