Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for James Hardie Industries in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thackray now expects that the construction company will earn $1.56 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.65. The consensus estimate for James Hardie Industries’ current full-year earnings is $1.63 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for James Hardie Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The construction company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 48.70% and a net margin of 13.28%.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on JHX. StockNews.com began coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.80 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE JHX opened at $21.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. James Hardie Industries has a fifty-two week low of $19.23 and a fifty-two week high of $41.85.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 24.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 971,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,312,000 after acquiring an additional 190,866 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 60,336 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 443.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 47,771 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 254,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,576,000 after acquiring an additional 31,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $796,000. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

