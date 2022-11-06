Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Eaton in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $7.56 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.60. The consensus estimate for Eaton’s current full-year earnings is $7.56 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.67.

Shares of ETN opened at $158.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.76 and its 200-day moving average is $139.83. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 7,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in Eaton by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 9,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eaton news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.64%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

