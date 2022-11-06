Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Costamare in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.87. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Costamare’s current full-year earnings is $3.59 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Costamare’s FY2023 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CMRE. StockNews.com downgraded Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Costamare from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Costamare from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of CMRE opened at $9.83 on Friday. Costamare has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $18.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMRE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costamare by 149.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,069 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 46,200 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costamare by 30.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 269,738 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after buying an additional 62,480 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costamare by 106.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 53,944 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 27,809 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costamare during the first quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in Costamare by 49.4% during the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 35,964 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 11,889 shares during the period. 48.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Costamare’s payout ratio is presently 11.56%.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

