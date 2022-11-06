Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Newmont in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.65 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.81 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.94 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Newmont from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

TSE NGT opened at C$55.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$56.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$69.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.58, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Newmont has a 12 month low of C$51.44 and a 12 month high of C$108.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.761 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.23%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

