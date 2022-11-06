Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €112.00 Price Target for Safran (EPA:SAF)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €112.00 ($112.00) target price on Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SAF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($125.00) price objective on shares of Safran in a report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($160.00) price objective on shares of Safran in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($150.00) price target on shares of Safran in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($150.00) price target on shares of Safran in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Shares of EPA:SAF opened at €113.60 ($113.60) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €102.33 and its 200 day moving average is €101.03. Safran has a fifty-two week low of €67.17 ($67.17) and a fifty-two week high of €92.36 ($92.36).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

