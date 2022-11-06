Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €46.80 Price Target for HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.80 ($46.80) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HEI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €41.00 ($41.00) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a €64.00 ($64.00) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($74.00) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($65.00) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($46.00) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

HeidelbergCement Stock Performance

Shares of HEI stock opened at €48.26 ($48.26) on Thursday. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of €38.73 ($38.73) and a 52-week high of €68.08 ($68.08). The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion and a PE ratio of 5.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €44.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of €48.26.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

