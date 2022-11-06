Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($13.89) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($6.14) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.45) EPS.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.85 million.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ICPT. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $14.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.13 million, a PE ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.57. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $21.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,873,000 after purchasing an additional 417,490 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 144.3% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,016,000 after acquiring an additional 472,556 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 645,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,909,000 after acquiring an additional 24,398 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 478,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after acquiring an additional 44,956 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 422,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after acquiring an additional 43,380 shares during the period. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

