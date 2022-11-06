Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on NXP Semiconductors’ Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for NXP Semiconductors in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now expects that the semiconductor provider will post earnings of $2.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.41. The consensus estimate for NXP Semiconductors’ current full-year earnings is $12.73 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NXPI. Cowen raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. KGI Securities downgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.79.

NXPI opened at $151.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $132.08 and a 12-month high of $239.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,626,179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,372,733,000 after purchasing an additional 284,398 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,809,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,228,439,000 after acquiring an additional 456,733 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,353,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,680,664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744,875 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,844,845 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,016,010,000 after purchasing an additional 44,628 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

