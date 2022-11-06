Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Regional Management Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:RM)

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Regional Management in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $5.82 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.42. The consensus estimate for Regional Management’s current full-year earnings is $5.90 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regional Management’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. Regional Management had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $122.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.49 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Regional Management from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Regional Management from $53.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet cut Regional Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Stephens reduced their price target on Regional Management from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regional Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

RM opened at $28.76 on Friday. Regional Management has a fifty-two week low of $27.42 and a fifty-two week high of $67.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 42.38 and a current ratio of 42.38. The company has a market capitalization of $278.11 million, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.90 and a 200-day moving average of $37.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.12%.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 12,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $488,493.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 822,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,758,809.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Regional Management news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 12,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $488,493.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 822,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,758,809.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip V. Bancroft purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.75 per share, for a total transaction of $251,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,193.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 58,052 shares of company stock worth $2,187,208 in the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Regional Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Regional Management by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Regional Management by 1,923.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Regional Management by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

