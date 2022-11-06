JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of JELD-WEN in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for JELD-WEN’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on JELD. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

JELD opened at $9.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.33. JELD-WEN has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $28.00.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 1.07%. JELD-WEN’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JELD. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter valued at $2,308,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 139.0% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 20,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 11,727 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 56.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 8,221 shares in the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.46 per share, for a total transaction of $155,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,363,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,587,166.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.46 per share, for a total transaction of $155,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,363,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,587,166.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David G. Nord bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 304,750 shares of company stock worth $3,031,076 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

