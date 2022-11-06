JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Trading Down 12.1% After Analyst Downgrade

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) dropped 12.1% during trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $28.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. JFrog traded as low as $19.95 and last traded at $19.95. Approximately 20,444 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 677,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.70.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on JFrog from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on JFrog from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on JFrog in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on JFrog in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.11.

Get JFrog alerts:

Insider Transactions at JFrog

In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,612,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,405,625.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $1,248,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,304,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,457,934.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,612,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,405,625.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,481,420 in the last three months. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog

JFrog Stock Down 9.9 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in JFrog in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,188,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 877.8% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,060,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,344,000 after buying an additional 952,023 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JFrog by 455.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,097,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,121,000 after acquiring an additional 899,673 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in JFrog by 103.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,632,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,403,000 after buying an additional 828,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,345,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,251,000 after purchasing an additional 503,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.64.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 34.15%. The firm had revenue of $67.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

JFrog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.