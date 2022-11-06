John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHMM. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 16,109 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 61,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 32,504 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 30,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 459,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,181,000 after purchasing an additional 22,669 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JHMM opened at $45.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.71. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $56.82.

