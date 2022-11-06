Joshua L. Glover Sells 4,052 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) insider Joshua L. Glover sold 4,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $117,305.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,732,718.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $24.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.34 and a beta of 0.44. nCino, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.94 and a 12-month high of $77.34.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.22% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $99.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCNO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of nCino from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of nCino by 6.9% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of nCino by 9.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the first quarter worth approximately $754,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the first quarter worth approximately $9,961,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of nCino by 187.2% during the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,594,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,628 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

