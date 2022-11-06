JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€62.00” Price Target for Scout24 (ETR:G24)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($62.00) price target on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on G24. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($75.00) price objective on Scout24 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($70.00) price target on Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group set a €64.00 ($64.00) price objective on Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.90 ($67.90) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €79.00 ($79.00) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Scout24 Stock Performance

Shares of Scout24 stock opened at €52.20 ($52.20) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €54.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €55.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.61. Scout24 has a fifty-two week low of €46.90 ($46.90) and a fifty-two week high of €66.02 ($66.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

About Scout24

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

