JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €68.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($68.00) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BOSS. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($69.00) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €52.00 ($52.00) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €58.00 ($58.00) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($66.00) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($70.00) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday.

Hugo Boss Price Performance

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at €46.80 ($46.80) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion and a PE ratio of 15.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €50.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €51.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.13. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of €42.05 ($42.05) and a 12-month high of €59.98 ($59.98).

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

