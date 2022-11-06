JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €90.00 Price Target for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($90.00) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($95.00) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($90.00) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($130.00) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($107.00) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 4.3 %

ETR BMW opened at €79.80 ($79.80) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.97. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €67.58 ($67.58) and a 52-week high of €100.42 ($100.42). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €74.63 and a 200 day moving average price of €76.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.62.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

