JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Lifted by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.8% of Weil Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,188,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,712,000 after acquiring an additional 25,239 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 57,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,520,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,567,000 after acquiring an additional 18,394 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 407,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 37,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,207.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $130.68 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $170.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on JPM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $124.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

