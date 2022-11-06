KeyCorp Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) – KeyCorp raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Black Stone Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Black Stone Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.63 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BSM. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

BSM opened at $19.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average of $15.65. Black Stone Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the first quarter worth about $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 15.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.39 per share, for a total transaction of $409,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,273,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,254,666.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 89.36%.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

