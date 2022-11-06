KeyCorp Comments on Dine Brands Global, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) – KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Dine Brands Global in a report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $6.24 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.93. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dine Brands Global’s current full-year earnings is $6.04 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s FY2024 earnings at $7.56 EPS.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CL King reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.89.

Dine Brands Global Trading Up 1.1 %

DIN stock opened at $72.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.73. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $61.03 and a twelve month high of $95.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.99.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $237.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.25 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 36.73% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.06%.

Institutional Trading of Dine Brands Global

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 132.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.