KeyCorp Comments on Livent Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Livent in a report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.47. The consensus estimate for Livent’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Livent’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get Livent alerts:

LTHM has been the subject of several other research reports. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.30 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Livent in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Livent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.41.

Livent Stock Up 2.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LTHM stock opened at $30.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.52. Livent has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $36.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in Livent in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,491,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Livent by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,674,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,334,000 after buying an additional 797,187 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Livent by 35.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,799,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,979,000 after buying an additional 736,174 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Livent by 5,080.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 660,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,984,000 after purchasing an additional 647,636 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Livent by 761.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 631,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,250,000 after acquiring an additional 558,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Livent

In related news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,980,985.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,499,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Livent news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $118,282.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,418.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of Livent stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,980,985.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,499,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Livent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.