KeyCorp Comments on Sterling Infrastructure, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Sterling Infrastructure in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $3.15 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.05. The consensus estimate for Sterling Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sterling Infrastructure’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Sterling Infrastructure to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Up 5.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sterling Infrastructure

NASDAQ STRL opened at $32.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sterling Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $20.46 and a 12-month high of $32.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.08. The stock has a market cap of $986.33 million, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 288.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

