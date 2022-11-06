KeyCorp Weighs in on Avista Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:AVA)

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avista in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.99. KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avista’s current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.32). Avista had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 7.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Avista Stock Performance

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Avista from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho cut Avista from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of AVA opened at $37.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Avista has a 52-week low of $35.72 and a 52-week high of $46.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Trading of Avista

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVA. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Avista by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 1.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 2.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Avista by 0.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Avista by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avista

In other news, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $54,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,340.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Avista Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 98.88%.

About Avista

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

