KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Position Raised by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KLAC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 2.5% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 42,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,482,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 17.5% in the second quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 3.8% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 31,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,064,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of KLA by 106.3% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 38,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,144,000 after buying an additional 19,609 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 42.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 425,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,741,000 after buying an additional 126,663 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total transaction of $127,026.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,987.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,633 shares of company stock worth $4,083,613 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLA Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on KLA from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.16.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $328.03 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $457.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $316.20 and a 200-day moving average of $333.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.32.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.49%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Featured Articles

