Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Position Increased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 752.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,154 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 40.0% during the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 24.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 6.3% during the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 172.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 187.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kohl’s

In related news, Director Peter Boneparth acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $750,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,707. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter Boneparth acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $750,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,707. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonas Prising acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,396.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Stock Up 0.6 %

KSS stock opened at $27.10 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $64.38. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kohl’s from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Kohl’s to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.87.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

