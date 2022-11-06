Kosmos Energy (KOS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $620.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect Kosmos Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of Kosmos Energy stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. Kosmos Energy has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $8.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average is $6.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KOS. Barclays boosted their target price on Kosmos Energy from $10.40 to $11.60 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank raised Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.30 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kosmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOS. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 291.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,048,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,868,000 after buying an additional 5,992,660 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,401,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $182,639,000 after buying an additional 4,679,471 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 1,549.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,150,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,501,000 after buying an additional 2,959,461 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,054,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,249 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,034,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,456 shares during the period. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Further Reading

