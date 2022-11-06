Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Position Boosted by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 13,238 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Kronos Worldwide worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,265,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,161,000 after buying an additional 63,844 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,163,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,581,000 after purchasing an additional 35,980 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 955,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,823,000 after purchasing an additional 16,085 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 904,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,035,000 after purchasing an additional 9,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 791,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,045,000 after purchasing an additional 260,189 shares in the last quarter. 15.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Kronos Worldwide from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. TheStreet lowered Kronos Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kronos Worldwide from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Kronos Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kronos Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kronos Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Kronos Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KRO opened at $9.56 on Friday. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $8.48 and a one year high of $19.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average of $14.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 4.43.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.71 million. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 17.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kronos Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 55.88%.

About Kronos Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.