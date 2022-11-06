L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Receives $151.68 Average PT from Brokerages

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.68.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIQUY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded L’Air Liquide from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on L’Air Liquide from €144.00 ($144.00) to €148.00 ($148.00) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on L’Air Liquide from €160.00 ($160.00) to €146.00 ($146.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on L’Air Liquide from €135.00 ($135.00) to €137.00 ($137.00) in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Get L'Air Liquide alerts:

L’Air Liquide Stock Performance

AIQUY stock opened at $26.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. L’Air Liquide has a fifty-two week low of $22.09 and a fifty-two week high of $32.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average of $27.07.

Institutional Trading of L’Air Liquide

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIQUY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 26,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 10,986 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 39,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.