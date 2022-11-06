L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Receives $151.68 Average PT from Brokerages

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.68.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIQUY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded L’Air Liquide from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on L’Air Liquide from €144.00 ($144.00) to €148.00 ($148.00) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on L’Air Liquide from €160.00 ($160.00) to €146.00 ($146.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on L’Air Liquide from €135.00 ($135.00) to €137.00 ($137.00) in a research note on Friday, July 15th.
L’Air Liquide Stock Performance
AIQUY stock opened at $26.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. L’Air Liquide has a fifty-two week low of $22.09 and a fifty-two week high of $32.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average of $27.07.
Institutional Trading of L’Air Liquide
L’Air Liquide Company Profile
L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on L’Air Liquide (AIQUY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.