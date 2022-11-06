Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 3,306.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 147,744 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.15% of Lamar Advertising worth $4,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1,208.9% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 54,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 50,412 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,856,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 120.8% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 9.2% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 7.9% during the second quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,534,000 after purchasing an additional 79,079 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on LAMR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total value of $425,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,765,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $88.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.77 and a 200-day moving average of $95.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.37. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $81.10 and a 52 week high of $124.32.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 37.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 98.36%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

