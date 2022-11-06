Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 592.50 ($6.85).

Several brokerages have commented on LRE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 525 ($6.07) to GBX 550 ($6.36) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 620 ($7.17) to GBX 640 ($7.40) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 557 ($6.44) to GBX 550 ($6.36) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 700 ($8.09) to GBX 630 ($7.28) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Get Lancashire alerts:

Lancashire Trading Up 2.2 %

LRE opened at GBX 569.50 ($6.58) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of £1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 504.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 445.08. Lancashire has a fifty-two week low of GBX 342.40 ($3.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 580.50 ($6.71).

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.